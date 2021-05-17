Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida has called up three new faces as part of the 26-man squad for the team’s remaining qualifying matches in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar next month.

The three uncapped players are midfielder Saifullah Akbar, winger Idraki Adnan and striker Ilhan Fandi.

“Saifullah, Idraki and Ilhan are all here on merit as they have performed well in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season and also impressed during our training sessions in March,” said Tatsuma.

“Saifullah has maintained his consistency from last season, while Idraki is an exciting attacker and gives us options on the flanks. Ilhan may be young, but he is a good talent and can be an option upfront.”

The Lions will play Palestine (on 3 June 2021), Uzbekistan (on 7 June 2021) and Saudi Arabia (on 11 June 2021) at a centralized venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Prior to that, Singapore will take on Afghanistan in a closed-door training match on 29 May in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We have not played international friendlies for over a year, so the match against Afghanistan offers us the opportunity to prepare against an international opponent and give game time to those who require it, as well as test different tactics ahead of the qualifiers,” Tatsuma added.

The Lions depart Singapore on 25 May.

 SINGAPORE NATIONAL TEAM 

No. Name Pos Club
1 Hassan Sunny GK Lion City Sailors
2 Izwan Mahbud GK
3 Zaiful Nizam GK Balestier Khalsa
4 Amirul Adli DF Lion City Sailors
5 Baihakki Khaizan DF Tampines Rovers
6 Hafiz Abu Sujad DF Hougang United
7 Irfan Fandi DF BG Pathum United (THA)
8 Madhu Mohana DF Tampines Rovers
9 Nazrul Nazari DF Hougang United
10 Shakir Hamzah DF Perak FC (MAS)
11 Zulqarnaen Suzliman DF Young Lions
12 Hami Syahin MF Young Lions
13 Hariss Harun MF Lion City Sailors
14 Idraki Adnan MF Hougang United
15 M Anumanthan MF Kedah Darul Aman (MAS)
16 Saifullah Akbar MF Lion City Sailors
17 Shahdan Sulaiman MF Lion City Sailors
18 Yasir Hanapi MF Tampines Rovers
19 Zulfahmi Arifin MF
20 Faris Ramli FW Lion City Sailors
21 Gabriel Quak FW Lion City Sailors
22 Hafiz Nor FW Lion City Sailors
23 Hazzuwan Halim FW Balestier Khalsa
24 Ikhsan Fandi FW FK Jerv (NOR)
25 Ilhan Fandi FW Young Lions
26 Shawal Anuar FW Hougang United

 

National Team Fixtures for May and June 2021

Date Time Match Venue
29 May 2021

Saturday

 6pm
(10pm SGT)		 Training match:
Afghanistan vs Singapore		 JA Sports Centre, Dubai, UAE
3 June 2021
Thursday		 9pm
(2am SGT, 4 June, Friday)		 2022 World Cup Qualifier:
Palestine vs Singapore		 King Fhad International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
7 June 2021
Monday		 9pm
(2am SGT, 8 June, Tuesday)		 2022 World Cup Qualifier:
Uzbekistan vs Singapore		 King Fhad International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
11 June 2021
Friday		 9pm
(2am SGT, 12 June, Saturday)		 2022 World Cup Qualifier:
Singapore vs Saudi Arabia		 King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

 

