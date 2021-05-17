Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida has called up three new faces as part of the 26-man squad for the team’s remaining qualifying matches in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar next month.
The three uncapped players are midfielder Saifullah Akbar, winger Idraki Adnan and striker Ilhan Fandi.
“Saifullah, Idraki and Ilhan are all here on merit as they have performed well in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season and also impressed during our training sessions in March,” said Tatsuma.
“Saifullah has maintained his consistency from last season, while Idraki is an exciting attacker and gives us options on the flanks. Ilhan may be young, but he is a good talent and can be an option upfront.”
The Lions will play Palestine (on 3 June 2021), Uzbekistan (on 7 June 2021) and Saudi Arabia (on 11 June 2021) at a centralized venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Prior to that, Singapore will take on Afghanistan in a closed-door training match on 29 May in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“We have not played international friendlies for over a year, so the match against Afghanistan offers us the opportunity to prepare against an international opponent and give game time to those who require it, as well as test different tactics ahead of the qualifiers,” Tatsuma added.
The Lions depart Singapore on 25 May.
SINGAPORE NATIONAL TEAM
|No.
|Name
|Pos
|Club
|1
|Hassan Sunny
|GK
|Lion City Sailors
|2
|Izwan Mahbud
|GK
|–
|3
|Zaiful Nizam
|GK
|Balestier Khalsa
|4
|Amirul Adli
|DF
|Lion City Sailors
|5
|Baihakki Khaizan
|DF
|Tampines Rovers
|6
|Hafiz Abu Sujad
|DF
|Hougang United
|7
|Irfan Fandi
|DF
|BG Pathum United (THA)
|8
|Madhu Mohana
|DF
|Tampines Rovers
|9
|Nazrul Nazari
|DF
|Hougang United
|10
|Shakir Hamzah
|DF
|Perak FC (MAS)
|11
|Zulqarnaen Suzliman
|DF
|Young Lions
|12
|Hami Syahin
|MF
|Young Lions
|13
|Hariss Harun
|MF
|Lion City Sailors
|14
|Idraki Adnan
|MF
|Hougang United
|15
|M Anumanthan
|MF
|Kedah Darul Aman (MAS)
|16
|Saifullah Akbar
|MF
|Lion City Sailors
|17
|Shahdan Sulaiman
|MF
|Lion City Sailors
|18
|Yasir Hanapi
|MF
|Tampines Rovers
|19
|Zulfahmi Arifin
|MF
|–
|20
|Faris Ramli
|FW
|Lion City Sailors
|21
|Gabriel Quak
|FW
|Lion City Sailors
|22
|Hafiz Nor
|FW
|Lion City Sailors
|23
|Hazzuwan Halim
|FW
|Balestier Khalsa
|24
|Ikhsan Fandi
|FW
|FK Jerv (NOR)
|25
|Ilhan Fandi
|FW
|Young Lions
|26
|Shawal Anuar
|FW
|Hougang United
National Team Fixtures for May and June 2021
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|29 May 2021
Saturday
|6pm
(10pm SGT)
|Training match:
Afghanistan vs Singapore
|JA Sports Centre, Dubai, UAE
|3 June 2021
Thursday
|9pm
(2am SGT, 4 June, Friday)
|2022 World Cup Qualifier:
Palestine vs Singapore
|King Fhad International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|7 June 2021
Monday
|9pm
(2am SGT, 8 June, Tuesday)
|2022 World Cup Qualifier:
Uzbekistan vs Singapore
|King Fhad International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|11 June 2021
Friday
|9pm
(2am SGT, 12 June, Saturday)
|2022 World Cup Qualifier:
Singapore vs Saudi Arabia
|King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
#FAS