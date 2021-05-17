Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida has called up three new faces as part of the 26-man squad for the team’s remaining qualifying matches in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar next month.

The three uncapped players are midfielder Saifullah Akbar, winger Idraki Adnan and striker Ilhan Fandi.

“Saifullah, Idraki and Ilhan are all here on merit as they have performed well in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season and also impressed during our training sessions in March,” said Tatsuma.

“Saifullah has maintained his consistency from last season, while Idraki is an exciting attacker and gives us options on the flanks. Ilhan may be young, but he is a good talent and can be an option upfront.”

The Lions will play Palestine (on 3 June 2021), Uzbekistan (on 7 June 2021) and Saudi Arabia (on 11 June 2021) at a centralized venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Prior to that, Singapore will take on Afghanistan in a closed-door training match on 29 May in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We have not played international friendlies for over a year, so the match against Afghanistan offers us the opportunity to prepare against an international opponent and give game time to those who require it, as well as test different tactics ahead of the qualifiers,” Tatsuma added.

The Lions depart Singapore on 25 May.

SINGAPORE NATIONAL TEAM

No. Name Pos Club 1 Hassan Sunny GK Lion City Sailors 2 Izwan Mahbud GK – 3 Zaiful Nizam GK Balestier Khalsa 4 Amirul Adli DF Lion City Sailors 5 Baihakki Khaizan DF Tampines Rovers 6 Hafiz Abu Sujad DF Hougang United 7 Irfan Fandi DF BG Pathum United (THA) 8 Madhu Mohana DF Tampines Rovers 9 Nazrul Nazari DF Hougang United 10 Shakir Hamzah DF Perak FC (MAS) 11 Zulqarnaen Suzliman DF Young Lions 12 Hami Syahin MF Young Lions 13 Hariss Harun MF Lion City Sailors 14 Idraki Adnan MF Hougang United 15 M Anumanthan MF Kedah Darul Aman (MAS) 16 Saifullah Akbar MF Lion City Sailors 17 Shahdan Sulaiman MF Lion City Sailors 18 Yasir Hanapi MF Tampines Rovers 19 Zulfahmi Arifin MF – 20 Faris Ramli FW Lion City Sailors 21 Gabriel Quak FW Lion City Sailors 22 Hafiz Nor FW Lion City Sailors 23 Hazzuwan Halim FW Balestier Khalsa 24 Ikhsan Fandi FW FK Jerv (NOR) 25 Ilhan Fandi FW Young Lions 26 Shawal Anuar FW Hougang United

National Team Fixtures for May and June 2021

Date Time Match Venue 29 May 2021 Saturday 6pm

(10pm SGT) Training match:

Afghanistan vs Singapore JA Sports Centre, Dubai, UAE 3 June 2021

Thursday 9pm

(2am SGT, 4 June, Friday) 2022 World Cup Qualifier:

Palestine vs Singapore King Fhad International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 7 June 2021

Monday 9pm

(2am SGT, 8 June, Tuesday) 2022 World Cup Qualifier:

Uzbekistan vs Singapore King Fhad International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 11 June 2021

Friday 9pm

(2am SGT, 12 June, Saturday) 2022 World Cup Qualifier:

Singapore vs Saudi Arabia King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

#FAS

