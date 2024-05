The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Japan FA (JFA) for the development of academy schools and youth team competitions.

The signing ceremony was held between MFF President Zaw Zaw and JFA President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto at the JFA headquarters in Tokyo.

The contract is for an initial period of three (3) years and will cover the following –

Technical Development Referee Development Women’s Football Youth Development

