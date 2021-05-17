Perth Glory striker Andy Keogh had a night to remember in a 5-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at HBF Park on Sunday night, scoring four times to help his side take a step closer toward stealing an unlikely place in the Finals Series.

Keogh came into the contest without a goal to his name in the 2020/21 A-League season but put an end to his barren run in truly remarkable circumstances, scoring twice on either side of half time to seal Perth’s impressive win against a side with a similar desperation to sneak into the top six by the season’s end.

Glory took the lead in the fifth minute as Keogh headed a precise cross from Kosuke Ota off the left flank home to start the party in Perth.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/perth-glory-v-western-sydney-wanderers-match-report-key-moments-highlights-video-score

