The new Audi S31/2 is more powerful and agile than ever before. Its increased four-cylinder turbo engine with 333 hp and 420 Nm, combined with the torque splitter, the sportier front axle and the improved steering, ensures an emotional driving experience.

The outstanding handling characteristics are optimally transferred to the road by a 235/35 R19 sports tyre. Specifically tuned for the S31/2, the Falken Azenis offers remarkably high grip and precise track stability, especially on dry roads.

The exceptionally strong shoulder section of the tire with an increased contact patch also contributes to this. It is important during dynamic driving and can transfer more lateral load. The Audi S31/2 shows its heightened agility and performance on winding mountain passes in the Dolomites.

Like this: Like Loading...