Formula E invests in DHL GoGreen Plus service for first time, leveraging the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in air freight from the Berlin race to the Shanghai race

Pilot reduces greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% compared to conventional aviation fuel, building on a decade of innovation and

sustainable development between the all-electric series and DHL

Formula E returns to Shanghai following Beijing debut in 2014 and celebrates 10 years of DHL delivering the championship as official founding and logistics partner

Formula E and DHL – its official founding and logistics partner – have today revealed that the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has transported its teams’ and championship freight from the race in Berlin to the next race in Shanghai using DHL’s GoGreen Plus service, leveraging the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for air freight.

Approximately 257 tons of freight have been transported through SAF between the two iconic cities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% when compared to kerosene aviation fuel. The individual flight trip of over 6,000 miles, completed three planes, leverages DHL Global Forwarding’s GoGreen Plus service via an insetting approach. This is the latest initiative in a decade-long partnership, spanning 127 races – with both organisations working together in revolutionising sustainable motorsport and logistics.

SAF is produced from waste sources like used cooking oil and food waste. DHL employs an insetting approach via the Book & Claim system, enabling cutting emissions directly at the source. Air carriers use these sustainable biofuels on behalf of DHL, resulting in emission reductions. These reductions are then transferred to DHL and allocated to shippers as certificates.

Other initiatives include the optimisation of sustainable biofuels in road and ocean freight, as well as efficient regional clustering of races throughout the season.

With an extensive global operations and logistics network, DHL utilises its multimodal transport system to ensure all freight is delivered on time and as sustainably as possible, ensuring the smooth delivery and execution of races and events enjoyed by hundreds of millions of fans around the world.

Julia Pallé, VP of Sustainability, Formula E, said:

“This next big milestone in our sustainability journey builds on more than a decade of collaboration and success between Formula E and DHL. Together we continue to innovate and redefine sustainable mobility, ensuring we maintain our position as the world’s most sustainable sport.”

Manuela Gianni, Head of Motorsports Italy at DHL Global Forwarding, said:

“Our partnership with Formula E represents a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. By leveraging our logistics expertise and global network, we are proud to support Formula E in delivering exhilarating races while reducing our environmental footprint. Together, we are driving positive change and inspiring a greener future.

