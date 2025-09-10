Three teams from AFF – Vietnam, Thailand and Australia – have made the cut to the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2026 following the conclusion of the qualifying round.

Fifteen teams – the 11 group winners and four best runners-up overall – booked their tickets to join hosts and 2022 champions Saudi Arabia at the Finals, scheduled for 7 to 25 January 2026.

Vietnam emerged as Group C winners with the full nine points after beating Yemen, Bangladesh and Singapore.

Thailand took Group F with seven points after drawing Lebanon and beating Mongolia and Malaysia, while Australia won Group D, also with seven points, following wins over Northern Mariana Islands and Timor Leste before drawing scoreless against China.

