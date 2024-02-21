Bahamian officials are preparing to welcome hundreds of the world’s top sprinters – including several Bahamian stars like Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner – from more than 50 countries to compete in the final qualifying event ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

For the first time, the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 will introduce a “fan zone” area close to the action on the infield, offering fans unparalleled, close-up views of the athletes, as well as a zone in the Eastern Grandstand dedicated to high-school-aged fans.

In addition, from now until May, the local organising committee (LOC) will host a series of school and community events to boost excitement and public engagement around the event.

“Today is an exciting day for The Bahamas as we officially launch ticket sales for the World Athletics Relays,” said Drumeco Archer, LOC Chief Executive Officer. “With our stunning nature and enthusiastic people, The Bahamas is an ideal host for competitive sporting events. The Bahamas will be the last opportunity for these athletes to shine on track to the Olympics. We invite you to see these impressive athletes firsthand as they ascend from paradise to the Paris Olympics. Get your tickets now.”

The Honorable Mario K. Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, added: “This event will have a positive impact not only on our economy but also on our position as regional leaders in sports tourism. We are looking forward to sitting in a full stadium and cheering on the world’s top sprinters who can inspire each of us to take pride in our strengths as a people.”

LOC Chairman Dr. Daniel Johnson emphasised the significance of bringing the World Relays back to The Bahamas: “We are a small country, and the fact that we were able to bring this key event back home highlights the attractiveness of The Bahamas as we elevate our ‘sports in paradise’ brand on a global scale.”

Tickets can be purchased at The Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium box office or by visiting the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 website. Each ticket will include a unique code required for attendees to scan when entering and exiting the stadium. Ticket prices start at $10 for children and $20 for adult general admission, while VIP platinum seats with the best views go for $150 each.

Archer expects the prime seats to sell out fast, and therefore he encourages fans to purchase tickets now to “witness history in the making.” – WORLD ATHLETICS