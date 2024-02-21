Former stalwart Jirawat Sornwichian is back in the Thailand Futsal training squad for April’s AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 after being out in the cold for the last two years.

The FA of Thailand (FAT) have announced the recall of the 35-year-old ala as part of the 23-man strong squad in preparation for the 17-28 April 2024 event.

Jirawat will join other Thailand Futsal strongmen in <span;> pivot Suphawut Thueanklang and ala Apiwat Chamchoroen.

THAILAND FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Arus Senbaat (Black Pearl United)

Charoenphong Prasansat (Tha Kham Cold Storage)

Khatawut Hankampha (Bangkok BTS) Panurat Olan (Thammasat Stallions)

DEFENDERS

Narongsak Wongwon (Tha Kham Cold Storage)

Sarawut Phalapruek (Blue Wave Chonburi) Itthicha Prapaphan (Port Authority ASM) Ronachai Jungwongsuk (Blue Wave Chonburi)

ALA

Theodsak Charoenphong (Tha Kham Cold Storage)

Apiwat Chaemcharoen (Blue Wave Chonburi) Panas Kittiphanuwong (Blue Wave Chonburi) Atipong Munplai (Tha Kham Cold Storage) Charoondet Muenthieng (Black Pearl United) Alongkorn Chanporn (Port Authority ASM) Peerapat Kaewsaithong (Nonthaburi Futsal Club) Worasak Srirangpairoj (Tha Kham Cold Storage)

<span;>Pitchayut Kittiphanuwong (Black Pearl United) Krit Aransanyaluck (Blue Wave Chonburi) Jirawat Sonwichian (Thammasat Stallions)

PIVOT

Suphawut Thueanklang (Blue Wave Chonburi) Muhammad Usman Musa (Cordoba/Spain) Thanawat Kerdbangrachan (Black Pearl United) Peerapat Kaewwilai (Blue Wave)

