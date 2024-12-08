Fergus Tierney saved former champions Malaysia the blushes in Phnom Penh when his late goal gave the visitors a hard-earned 2-2 draw against Cambodia in their opening game of Group A of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

At the National Olympic Stadium, it was the Malaysians who went ahead with a 34th minute Stuart Wilkin effort before Cambodia replied through Coulibaly Abdel Kader (52nd minute) and Sa Ty (60th) for them to take a 2-1 lead.

However, Tierney made sure that Malaysia got a point on the road with a 74th minute finish for the draw.

At the Hang Day Stadium, Timor Leste were given some hard lessons by defending champions Thailand with a 10-0 hammering.

The goals for Thailand were scored by Ben Davis (4th and 32nd minute), Patrick Gustavsson (17th), Suphanat Muenta (28th and 54th), Seksan Ratree (56th and 61st), Teerasak Poeiphimai (79th and 90th+2) and Nicholas Mickelson (90th+3).

