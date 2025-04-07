CommBank Matildas Interim Head Coach Tom Sermanni and goalkeeper Teagan Micah agreed that the team’s 1-0 victory over Korea Republic was vital to build momentum ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026™.

“It was very important, it was critical to win,” Sermanni said.

“It’s no secret that the SheBelieves Cup wasn’t a great tournament for us for a variety of reasons. Then we come in tonight and obviously Hayley Raso’s been injured, Macca [Mackenzie Arnold] has been injured, Ellie [Carpenter]’s been injured, and we’re managing minutes with some of the other players. When you put all that together, I thought it was a really terrific effort from the team.

