Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) had to work hard for their win over Maybank in the second-leg, semifinals as they book their spot in the final of the TNB Cup 2023 against Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) that will be played out this Saturday night.

TNB, who were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw by Maybank in the first-leg, semifinals two days earlier, had to play catch up this time round for a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation.

In the Penalty Shootout afterward, TNB held their nerves to win 3-0 to confirm their slot in the final and a repeat of the season-opening Charity Shield tie against THT.

Maybank were in control for much of the first three periods when they coast to a 3-0 lead with a brace of Penalty Corner goals (2nd and 22nd minute) from Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim and then a Muhammad Azhran Hamsani’s Field Goal in the 42nd minute.

However, TNB refused to give up and they were quick to zap in three goals in a three-minute blitz to draw level 3-3 and forced the game into the Penalty Shootout.

TNB were on target off Azril Manan’s Field Goal in the 57th minute and then two Penalty Corner goals (59th and 60th minute) through Muhammad Amirul Hanif Mamat.

In the Penalty Shootout, TNB emerged victorious through Firhan Ashaari, Muhammad Shahril Saabah and Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal.

In the meantime, THT did not have such a long, drawn outing in the other second-leg, semifinal tie when they overcame UiTM HA-KPT 3-1.

While Jang Jong-hyun had given THT the lead after 14 minutes with a Penalty Corner finish, it took them well into the 45th minute of the game before they were able to add the second through Shello Silverius’ Field Goal.

And even though UiTM managed to cut back THT’s advantage to 1-2 when No. 8 Zamani Akmal finished off a Field Goal in the 51st minute, there was no denying THT the win when Faizal Saari finished off a 56th minute Field Goal for the win.

With that, THT confirmed their place in the Final of the TNB Cup 2023 on a whopping 8-2 aggregate as they maintained their chase for the treble intact.

TNB CUP 2023

RESULTS – Second Leg, Semifinals

Terengganu Hockey Team 5 (8)

UiTM HA-KPT 1 (2)

Maybank 3 (5)(PS 3)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 3 (5)(PS 0)

