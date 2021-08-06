The athletes at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 have elected Pau Gasol, Maja Włoszczowska, Federica Pellegrini and Yuki Ota to the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Athletes’ Commission (AC), for a term ending at the Olympic Games LA28. The newly elected members join the Commission to represent the athlete voice within the Olympic Movement.

Between 13 July and 3 August, 6,825 athletes voted in the IOC AC election at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, representing a participation rate of 61.27 per cent, one of the highest in the history of AC elections, the first of which was held at the Olympic Games Atlanta 1996.

With the highest number of voting stations for any IOC AC election, athletes had the opportunity to vote in 11 locations, including the Tokyo Olympic Village, satellite villages and other official Tokyo 2020 accommodation sites. In total, 30 candidates, from 30 different countries and representing 19 sports, stood for election.

IOC AC Chair Kirsty Coventry remarked: “It is fantastic to see the high turnout of athletes participating in the Athletes’ Commission election. We had an impressive list of candidates, and I want to thank all of the candidates for putting up their hands to represent athletes from around the world. Congratulations and welcome to the four new members. The work and responsibility of the Commission is as important as ever to represent and support athletes in all stages of their lives. With these new members and those already on the Commission, I know that the IOC Athletes’ Commission is in very good hands to build on the great work done over the years. Remember, you now represent all athletes from around the world, so do your best to better understand all viewpoints, listen, act and support them to the best of your ability.”

The results of the elections can be found here.

The new members Pau Gasol, Basketball, Spain – Five-time Olympian, silver medallist at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, bronze medallist at Rio 2016; world champion in 2006. Maja Włoszczowska, Cycling, Poland – Four-time Olympian, silver medallist at Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016; world champion in 2010, silver medallist in 2004, 2005, 2011 and 2013. Federica Pellegrini, Aquatics, Italy – Five-time Olympian, Olympic champion at Beijing 2008, silver medallist at Athens 2004; world champion in 2009, 2011, 2017 and 2019, silver medallist in 2005, 2013 and 2015, bronze medallist in 2007. Yuki Ota, Fencing, Japan – Four-time Olympian, silver medallist at Beijing 2008 and London 2012; world champion in 2015, bronze medallist in 2010. Outgoing members IOC AC Chair Kirsty Coventry, Vice-Chair Danka Barteková, Tony Estanguet and James Tomkins OAM, elected by their peers during the Olympic Games London 2012, have completed their terms on the Commission. In addition, an appointed member of the Commission, Stefan Holm, is also ending his term. During their tenure, these athletes have played an integral part in strengthening support for athletes within the Olympic Movement as well as the development and implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020. A new Chair and Vice-Chair will now be elected by the IOC AC members on 6 August, with the Chair also set to become a member of the IOC Executive Board, representing athletes at the highest level within the IOC. Third highest turnout for an AC election About the IOC AC The IOC AC plays a central role within the Olympic Movement, representing the global athlete voice within the IOC and the Olympic Movement. The Commission is composed of a maximum of 23 members, 12 of whom are directly chosen through elections during the Games, with a maximum of 11 appointed members to ensure a balance between genders, regions and sports.

Like this: Like Loading...