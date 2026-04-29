Berlin E-Prix Round 14

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Berlin for Rounds 6 and 7, marking the twelfth consecutive year the electric single-seater championship has raced in the German capital.

20 world-class drivers will compete on the challenging 2.345km, 15-turn Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, known for its bumpy concrete surface that impacts tyre degradation and energy management.

The 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix follows the track unveiling of the GEN4 car, which will be raced from the 2026/27 Season.

Envision Racing’s Sebastién Buemi celebrates his 150th race this weekend in Berlin, having competed in the championship since Beijing in 2014.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is back in Berlin, a long-standing favourite, for Rounds 6 and 7 of Season 2025/26. 20 world-class drivers will unleash the GEN3 Evo machines at the Tempelhof track once again, as the electric single-seater championship returns to the German capital for the twelfth consecutive year.

With over a decade of racing history in Berlin, the grid of 20 drivers will be looking to recreate the excitement of the past 20 races in the German capital. They once again return to the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, with a 2.345km 15-turn layout awaiting them for Season 2025/26.

Berlin is the longest-serving city destination on the Formula E calendar, having hosted a race in every season of Formula E. In all but one of those seasons – the 2015/16 Season, when the German round took place near Alexanderplatz – Tempelhofer Feld has been the host venue.

Made up of repeating concrete slabs, the bumpy Tempelhof Airport track means higher than usual degradation for the Hankook tyres, and high grip takes a toll on energy management, making race strategies a challenge, but providing among the best racing action on the calendar.

The 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix starts at 16:05 local time (14:05 UTC) on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3 May.

António Félix Da Costa, No.13, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“It’s been a special run of races for me, and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved together as a team. Back‑to‑back wins don’t happen without everyone pulling in the same direction, and that’s exactly the environment we have right now. Berlin is a place I’ve always enjoyed racing, and coming in with this momentum just adds to the excitement. We’re fully focused on the championship, and I’m ready to fight for another strong result.”

Pascal Wehrlein, No.94 , Porsche Formula E Team, said:

“Naturally, I’m really looking forward to the home race in Berlin and the support of the many German fans, as well as my family and friends, who will be at the track. On top of that, we’ll be celebrating 75 years of Porsche Motorsport in Berlin – including plenty of historic Porsche race cars in the Fan Village and on track. So, we’re particularly keen to perform well at the Tempelhof circuit.”

SEASON 12: THE STORY SO FAR

The first five rounds of the 2025/26 season delivered five different winners from four separate teams, proving itself as still one of the most competitive forms of motorsport out there. However, Jaguar TCS Racing’s António Félix da Costa ended that statistic with a dominant victory in Madrid to win the last two events back-to-back.

Brazil kickstarted the season, with Jake Dennis ending a nearly two-year winless streak by converting Julius Baer Pole Position into a dominant victory for Andretti Formula E. Then it was the turn of Mexico City and a historic win for Nick Cassidy, who charged from 13th to first and delivered Citroën Racing top spot just two races into their single-seaters debut.

Next it was Miami, and the first event held at the city’s International Autodrome. Despite the rain, Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans secured his 15th career victory and placed himself top of the all-time wins list in Formula E’s history.

Jeddah provided more drama: Pascal Wehrlein’s Round 4 win launched him to the top of the drivers’ standings with Porsche Formula E Team, with his former teammate António Félix da Costa securing his first win for Jaguar TCS Racing the following day – his fifth win with a fifth different manufacturer in Formula E.

The inaugural 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix was also won by António Félix da Costa, with the Portuguese driver feeling the local support and looking right at home at his new team. As it stands going into the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix, home hero Wehrlein still leads the points table on 83 points thanks to his podium and points consistency. He’s closely followed by Mahindra Racing’s Edoardo Mortara on 72 points and who is still chasing down a victory this year after coming close on several occasions.

TEMPELHOF’S ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LEGACY

The all-electric championship returns to its most visited venue: the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit. With over 20 races in the German capital, Berlin remains the only city to have appeared on every Formula E season’s calendar.

Apart from a brief stint at Alexanderplatz in Season 2, the former airport has been a consistent feature every season and brings with it a mix of challenges. The abrasive concrete slabs that once hosted huge airliners result in high tyre degradation, and complex energy management demands make Berlin one of the most tactical events on the schedule.

There have been 15 different winners here across the years, with António Félix da Costa and Nick Cassidy tied at the top with three wins each. We’ve also seen a lot of first-time victors here including Felix Rosenqvist, Norman Nato and Stoffel Vandoorne.

GEN4 – A NEW ERA OF RACING

Last week, at Circuit Paul Ricard, the next generation of Formula E was welcomed into the world. The GEN4 car, which will be further developed and then raced from the 2026/27 Season, is capable of reaching speeds in excess of 335kph, hits 0-100kph in approximately 1.8 seconds, and will deliver 50% more power in race mode than the current GEN3 Evo race car.

The GEN4 will be an average of 10 seconds faster per lap than its predecessor, the GEN3 car, in qualifying mode, and is the only single-seater race car with permanent all-wheel drive. In ATTACK MODE, GEN4 produces up to 600kW of power, a 71% increase in base output over GEN3 Evo, delivering performance that pushes the limits of electric racing.

As the only all-electric FIA World Championship, GEN4 is both the pinnacle of motorsport innovation and a testbed for future mobility. It is also central to the series’ race-to-road philosophy, with 600kW charging and high-efficiency motor development feeding into next-generation EV technology.

In addition to outright performance, sustainability remains a central pillar of innovation for GEN4, which will be the world’s first racing car that is 100% reuseable, with at least 20% recycled materials across key components.

New tyres are made from 65% natural and recycled materials, and the battery contains no rare earth minerals. At a broader level, Formula E remains the first global sport certified to the BSI Net Zero Pathway Standard and the first motorsport series in the world to achieve B Corp Certification.

HOME RACE HEROES

The 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix is also a big event for reigning Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Champions, Porsche.

The team, which houses German 2022/23 Season World Champion Pascal Wehrlein, is also celebrating its 75th motorsport anniversary this year. Current Drivers’ Standings leader Wehrlein has never won in Berlin, but came close last year with second across a weekend where Jaguar TCS Racing won both events.

In addition to Wehrlein, Maximilian Guenther will be looking to replicate his win here from Season 6 at DS PENSKE. The seven-time E-Prix winner has had a tough start to his season, with a best result of sixth from the season-opener in São Paulo, but hopefully he’ll feel the support of the home crowd this weekend.

SEBASTIÉN BUEMI CELEBRATES 150 RACES

After Formula E hit the massive milestone of 150 E-Prix earlier this season in Mexico City, several of our long-standing drivers have also been marking that moment in their career. First was Lucas di Grassi (Lola Yamaha ABT) who has 153 race starts to his name ahead of this double-header weekend, followed by Jean-Éric Vergne (Citroën Racing) on 152 and António Félix da Costa on 150 – marking the occasion with a race win in Madrid.

Buemi is next to reach the 150 race start statistic, having raced in the series since the very first race in Beijing in 2014. He is one of the most successful drivers in Formula E, winning the drivers’ title in Season 2 as well as balancing an incredible endurance career with Toyota and helping Red Bull Racing in the Formula 1 World Championship.

The 14-time E-Prix winner picked up a podium in Jeddah earlier this season, and is fresh from victory in the HyperCar category of the World Endurance Championship in Imola earlier this month.

SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT THE 2026 HANKOOK BERLIN E-PRIX

Sustainability credentials for the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix will be powered by a diversified energy mix–including reliable grid electricity, 100% renewable energy Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO fuel), and integrated solar and battery storage–to maximise operational efficiency, manage peak demand and reduce the event’s carbon footprint.

Better Futures Fund x Porsche Racing for Charity: At its birthplace, Berlin showcases the evolution of the Better Futures Fund through a collaboration with Porsche. The fund will support life-saving medical care for children globally – demonstrating how motorsport can scale impact beyond the track.

FIA Girls on Track: Hosting up to 120 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across the race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering. The FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner) and AutoLiv (Official Partner).

Community Tour x FIA CareerShift: Formula E Welcoming up to 150 participants, the Berlin Community Tour connects local talent with careers in motorsport, delivered in collaboration with the FIA’s CareerShift initiative through additional workshops, alongside pit lane access and live track experiences.

The Community Tour: The community tour will welcome over 200 participants from local community groups, for a full day at the track with a pit lane walk, gaming arena access and Free Practice 1 viewing, creating meaningful access to world-class sport and career inspiration.

Air Freight Emissions Reduction: Formula E continues to reduce freight-related CO2 emissions in S12 through optimising logistics, reducing air freight from three planes to two, and enhancing sea freight solutions.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2026 HANKOOK BERLIN E-PRIX

Fans can find out where to keep up with the action here, with the race starting at 16:05 local time.

The 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix will also be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

Race Centre powered by Infosys: Follow every moment of the race from Free Practice to Chequered Flag by visiting the Race Centre, where intelligent insights, AI commentary and immersive race tracking will have you feeling at the centre of the action.

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