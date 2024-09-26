MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 24: Tom Kim and Sungjae Im of the International Team share a laugh on the 14th hole prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 24, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

If Tom Kim can hand-pick one opponent to face at this week’s Presidents Cup, the International Team star wants the opportunity to take on World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team at Royal Montreal Golf Club. The 22-year-old South Korean is seeking redemption, both on a personal and team front, as he prepares to make his second International Team appearance in the biennial competition starting Thursday. “If I can play with Scottie, that would be very fun,” said Kim, who emerged as a rising star at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, U.S. two years ago after producing two points in a memorable debut. “We’re comfortable with each other, I play a lot of golf with him back home. For one week, I absolutely dislike him. I had a chance to take him down one-on-one this year (at the Travelers Championship) but I lost. I like to be able to have a revenge match. He’s always going to play really, really well but at the same time, if I can do something special on Sunday (singles session) against a player of caliber like him, it’ll be huge for our team.” The 17.5 – 12.5 loss to the U.S. in 2022 still stings for Kim, who emerged as an unlikely talisman for the International Team through his youthful exuberance and fiery performances. He enjoyed a memorable Saturday, first teaming up with K.H. Lee in the Foursomes to beat Scheffler and Sam Burns 2 & 1and later partnering with Si Woo Kim in the Fourball to defeat Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 1-up where he sank the winning birdie putt which sparked wild celebrations that will forever be etched in Presidents Cup history. While the U.S. Team has dominated the Presidents Cup by winning the last nine editions and holds an overall 12-1-1 (Win-Loss-Tie) record since 1994, Kim believes the International Team has a strong chance to turn the tide at Royal Montreal in front of an expected partisan home crowd. “I try to be everything I can be. I try to be really just a big energy booster for our team out there. At the same time going out there taking care of my job and I’m trying to put as many points as I can,” said Kim, who was described as an “Energiser Bunny” by K.H. Lee at Quail Hollow. “It’s very good vibes. The team – a lot of the same members in that ’22 team, and obviously we’ve got a few new guys. The camaraderie is really different. I think we’re a lot stronger than we were two years ago. I just think it’s an exciting week. It’s our home turf.” He hopes to play a role in delivering a win for this year’s captain Mike Weir, the Canadian golf legend, and also for his first captain, Trevor Immelman who is one of Weir’s five assistants this week. “I would like to win it for Trevor. I saw how passionate he was and how hard he tried. After Sunday, it hurt that we couldn’t bring the Cup home and it bugged me a lot. It’ll be really special for Mike (to win) and this would put him up in a different category. I’d literally do anything for those two guys to bring home that Cup,” said Kim. “The last few Presidents Cups, we’ve become a lot stronger. In Charlotte, there were a lot rookies and being away from home, it was hard to manage. It was like a blur. With this one, there are more players with more experience. I think we’ve become so much stronger and with more experience that we have a good chance to bring home that Cup.” An International Team victory will certainly make up for Kim’s 2024 season which was subdued. The three-time PGA TOUR winner posted only two top-10s – the playoff loss to Scheffler at the Travelers and a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open – and finished 51st in the FedExCup points list. After his season concluded at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kim immediately switched his focus to the Presidents Cup, ensuring he was fully rested and prepared for four days of battle against a power-packed U.S. Team. He is also ready to rally the home fans. “I expect it to be really loud. I can’t wait to get onto the first tee … and get the crowds going. I did it in America which wasn’t our home ground but it’s our home turf now and I’m sure the crowds will be to our advantage,” he said. “You know, my first Presidents Cup was just so passionate and I want to do so much for our team. I’m trying to be a bit of a small voice for our team. I want my teammates to know I’m playing as hard as I can.”

