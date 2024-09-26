The reigning World Champions have renewed their partnership with Memento Exclusives, also allowing their winning race cars to be reproduced and available to public for the first time.

With 21 victories, 30 podiums, 15 pole positions and 860 points, the RB19 is the most dominant car in the history of Formula 1®. Now, for the first time ever, Oracle Red Bull Racing have made Motion Simulators and Show Cars available, authentically reproduced by their partner, Memento Exclusives.

The most dominant car in history deserves the most accurate Simulator and Show Car production process ever devised, and Memento Exclusives’ expert team (made up of engineers and mechanics with decades of experience in motorsport) have been tasked by Oracle Red Bull Racing to be at the helm of the project.

The RB19 Simulators have been expertly made using the same processes as the real race cars, to offer an unparalleled experience. Designed to be synonymous with the vehicles seen on the F1 tracks, the Simulators’ high-tech systems provide those using them with the most immersive F1 experience possible, beyond winning a seat on the team.

Each motion Simulator features the latest technology, offering an unparalleled racing experience. Memento Exclusives recognised the demand for a Simulator that offered a similar intensity to that of racing in F1 and explored how to best replicate the feeling of every turn from every iconic track.

Boasting haptic actuators, a front pivot configuration and haptic rumble feedback, these brand-new motion simulators move authentically to turn racing dreams into a reality.

In addition to Simulators, Oracle Red Bull Racing have never released their Show Cars for public purchase before – until now. Enthusiasts can become one of a limited number of owners worldwide to possess a historic double-Championship-winning Show Car, either the RB18 or RB19.

The RB18 was the precursor to the dominant RB19, a significant car in its own right, as another double-Championship-winning vehicle and the first to win Red Bull the Formula 1® Constructors’ Championship for 9 years.

These Show Cars are both available in either Max Verstappen or Sergio Pérez branding, with the RB19 coming in a variety of 2023 F1® Championship-winning livery, including special editions like Miami, US, and Las Vegas. Each Official Red Bull RB19 Show Car purchased will be accompanied by one of the Amalgam Collection world-renowned 1:8 scale models of the RB19.

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s memorabilia partnership extension will also see the continuation of replica bodywork and car parts made available to fans via F1 Authentics, the officially licensed platform run by Memento Exclusives.

Barry Gough, CEO & Founder of Memento Exclusives and F1 Authentics said “We’re delighted to be offering these world exclusive Oracle Red Bull Racing Simulators and Show Cars. The RB19 was the most successful F1 car in history, winning both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships and breaking multiple records. As proud partners of the team, reproducing the most dominant race car to hit the tracks is a phenomenal moment in our company’s timeline. We are really excited about the evolution of motion technology and see this as the first chapter in a new era of bringing fans closer than ever to the sport they love.”

