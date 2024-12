A double from Naing Tun Win gave Myanmar a 3-2 win over Laos in their Group B match of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 at the Thuwunna Stadium tonight.

Lwin Moe Aung had given the home team the lead in the 32nd minute only for Laos to fight back with two goals from Kydavone Souvanny (in the 77th minute) and Chony Wenpaserth (81st).

But Tun Win made sure of the full points for Myanmar with two quick goals (87th and 90th+3) for the win in front of the home fans.

