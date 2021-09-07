Australia made it two wins from two matches played following their close 1-0 win over Vietnam in their second game of the third round qualifiers of Group B of the FIFA World Cup tonight at the My Dinh National Stadium.

Vietnam put up a more polished performance from the opening defeat they suffered at the hands of Saudi Arabia, but they could not prevent Australia from taking the lead off Rhyan Grant’s header in the 43rd minute.

Vietnam came close on several occasions after the break. But in the end, they just could not find the last touch to draw the game.

The win gave Australia the full six points from two matches played while Vietnam are still looking for their first point.

The third matchday of the qualifiers will be held on 7 October 2021 with Vietnam away to China PR at the Sharjah Stadium in the United Arab Emirates while Australia will be home to Oman at the Western Sydney Stadium.

