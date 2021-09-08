The supplier of the Official WorldSBK Safety Car will headline the ninth Round of the 2021 season

Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) is pleased to announce that Hyundai will be the Event Main Sponsor for the Catalunya Round of the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

The Hyundai N Catalunya Round will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 17th to 19th of September for the second edition of WorldSBK at the Spanish venue.

Founded in 1967, Hyundai is one of the largest multinational companies in the world, selling their reliable and innovative vehicles all over the world. With subsidiaries throughout the automotive industry, they are highly influential and are a strong supporter of the sporting world.

The South Korean brand is also committed to sustaining the natural environment for future generations and are developing eco-friendly cars, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions and become a leader of truly sustainable development. These eco-friendly values are also shared by the WorldSBK Championship whom Hyundai is the Official Car and Official Safety Car supplier since 2019.

In 2020, they introduced the Hyundai N-spired Rider award, rewarding the rider who gains the most positions in Race 1 and Race 2, promising incredible battles once again this season.

Fans attending the Hyundai N Catalunya Round will have the opportunity to experience the N models through on-site test drives. Alongside the N-models exhibition, Hyundai will also host hospitality and various activities, ensuring WorldSBK fans a fantastic atmosphere throughout the Catalan weekend.

Till Wartenberg, Vice President & Head of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division, Hyundai Motor Company: “It is a pleasure for us to be named the Event Main Sponsor for an event taking place in Spain. Spain is a country that is very passionate towards motorsport. We do hope that we can bring a lot of excitement through the N brand and its various high-performance models, as well as unique experience with our driving experience activities.”

Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing: “We are delighted to have Hyundai on board for the 2021 Catalunya Round in the role of Event Main Sponsor. As our Official Safety Car supplier, Hyundai is a key partner of the Championship, and we are excited to have the opportunity to experience such an event for this valuable partnership.”

