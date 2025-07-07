Japan and Thailand romped to two titles each at the Canada Open as Chinese Taipei grabbed the other at the end of an exhilarating week of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament at the Markham Pan Am Centre in Ontario.Japan’s top men’s singles player, Kenta Nishimoto, denied the cheer at the Canadian home front when he shut down underdog Victor Lai with a straight set victory.Victor, who has been serving surprises all week, could not end the tournament on a high note, even though he managed to hold off Kenta for long periods.But in the end, Kenta showed why he is the tournament’s top seed to reel in his first BWF World Tour title this year with a 21-13, 21-14 victory that took close to an hour to complete.Japan added another title to their campaign in North America with Manami Suizu emerging victorious in the Women’s Singles.In spite of being ranked as the sixth seed, the 21-year-old Manami from Yamaguchi Prefecture showed real strength and determination to overcome second-seeded Nguyen Thuy Linh from Vietnam, also in two games.Manami, who was the runner-up at last year’s Malaysia Masters, seized her first BWF World Tour title with a 21-12, 21-14 win over Thuy Linh in 40 minutes.But Japan’s hope for another title through Kaho Osawa and Wai Tanabe in the Women’s Doubles was denied by Thailand’s Aimsaard sisters – Benyapa and Nuntakarn.Seeded third, Benyapa and Nuntkarn picked up very much from where they left off after winning the US Open just last week to take the Canada Open Women’s Double title without any significant difficulties, 21-12, 21-18. Thailand was also triumphant in the Mixed Doubles as Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat made up for their loss in the final of the US Open.It took Ruttanapak-Jhenicha 42 minutes to wrap up their first BWF World Tour title this year when they overpowered Americans, Persley Smith-Jennie Gai, 21-14, 21-17.In the meantime, Men’s Doubles top seed Lee Fang-chih-Lee Fang-jen from Chinese Taipei lived up to their top billing to take their first title this year.In the all-Chinese Taipei final, twins Fang-chih and Fang-jen had to work hard for their 21-19, 21-19 win over compatriots Chang Ko-chi-Po Li-wei. CANADA OPEN 2025ALL FINALSRESULTSMEN’S DOUBLES – Lee Fang-chih-Lee Fang-jen (TPE) bt Chang Ko-chi-Po Li-wei (TPE) 21-19, 21-19MIXED DOUBLES – Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat (THA) bt Persley Smith-Jennie Gai (US) 21-14, 21-17WOMEN’S DOUBLES – Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard (THA) bt Kaho Osawa-Mai Tanabe (JPN) 21-12, 21-18WOMEN’S SINGLES – Manami Suizu (JPN) bt Nguyen Thuy Linh (VNM) 21-12, 21-14MEN’S SINGLES – Kenta Nishimoto (JPN) bt Victor Lai (Canada): 21-13, 21-14

