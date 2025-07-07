SHANGHAI, CHINA – MAY 31: Maximilian Gunther of Germany driving the (7) DS Penske DS E-Tense FE25, Taylor Barnard of Great Britain driving the (5) NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Nissan e-4ORCE 05 and Pascal Wehrlein of Germany driving the (1) TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 lead the field into turn one at the start ahead of the Shanghai E-Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Shanghai International Circuit on May 31, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Alastair Staley/LAT Images)

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Berlin for Rounds 13 and 14 of Season 11, marking the eleventh consecutive year the electric single-seater championship has raced in the German capital.

22 world-class drivers will compete on the challenging 2.345km, 15-turn Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, known for its bumpy concrete surface that impacts tyre degradation and energy management.

The FIA Drivers’ World Championship could be decided in Berlin, with championship leader Oliver Rowland (Nissan) potentially securing his maiden Formula E title if he gains a sufficient lead over his rivals, including both TAG Heuer Porsche drivers and Taylor Barnard (NEOM McLaren).

Beyond the races, the Berlin E-Prix will also host the season’s first official Rookie Test with 22 emerging talents jumping into the GEN3 Evo machinery – many for the first time.

With over a decade of racing history in Berlin, the grid of 22 drivers will be looking to recreate the excitement of the past 20 races in the German capital.

With over a decade of racing history in Berlin, the grid of 22 drivers will be looking to recreate the excitement of the past 20 races in the German capital. They once again return to the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, with a 2.345km 15-turn layout awaiting them for Season 11.

Berlin is the longest-serving city destination on the Formula E calendar, having hosted a race in every season of Formula E. In all but one of those seasons – Season 2, when the German round took place near Alexanderplatz – Tempelhofer Feld has been the host venue.

Made up of repeating concrete slabs, the bumpy Tempelhof Airport track means higher than usual degradation for the Hankook tyres, and high grip takes a toll on energy management, making race strategies a challenge, but providing among the best racing action on the calendar.

As the Berlin E-Prix approaches, the question on everyone’s mind is who will take home the trophies this year? Will championship leader Oliver Rowland continue his dominant run and secure the title with Nissan? Could home favourite Maximilian Günther thrill the German crowd with a win? Or will NEOM McLaren’s rising talent Taylor Barnard cap off his impressive season by securing his maiden first-place trophy?

The 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix starts at 16:05 local time (14:05 UTC) on Saturday, 12 July.

HOW COULD THE SEASON 11 WORLD CHAMPION BE CROWNED?

As the title race heads into its home stretch, it is possible that the FIA Drivers’ World Championship could wrap up this weekend in Berlin. Oliver Rowland has had an impressive run this season at Nissan, with seven podiums in the first nine races. His dominance early on saw him create a gap to his rivals that has proved hard to reach, but a challenging few races which saw a fifth place, 13th in Shanghai, and one single point in Jakarta, have reset the balance and proves there’s everything to play for as the championship heads into its penultimate event of the season. Rowland currently leads TAG Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein by 69 points in the standings. The Yorkshireman needs a lead of 87 points after Saturday’s race to take the title on races won – so, it is possible in Round 13 on Saturday.

Failing that, Rowland needs a 58-point lead after Sunday if he wants to seal the deal in Berlin – with that amount on offer over the London double-header finale, and the British driver clear on number of races won in the event of a tie.

Realistically, the top four drivers – leader Oliver Rowland, reigning champion Wehrlein, his Porsche teammate António Félix da Costa and NEOM McLaren’s Taylor Barnard are in the mix heading into Berlin, although mathematically the top 11, down to Nyck de Vries of Mahindra Racing, could technically still walk away with the title.

RETURN OF THE ROOKIES

Following the double-header main event, Formula E will host its first official Rookie Test of the season on Monday 14th July, providing each team with the opportunity to showcase new talent vying to make a name for themselves in the competitive world of motorsport.

After a successful rookie Free Practice session in Jeddah in the lead-up to Rounds 3 and 4 back in February, this full day of testing promises to add an extra layer of excitement to cap off the race weekend. Each of the 11 teams will field two drivers for the six hours of track time, gathering valuable data that will aid them in strategic decision-making down the line and provide valuable visibility and potential opportunity for the young drivers looking to find themselves a seat in the championships in the coming seasons.

See below for the full line-up of the 22 names hitting the track in GEN3 Evo machines:

TEAM DRIVER 1 DRIVER 2 Andretti Formula E Team Jak Crawford Frederik Vesti DS PENSKE Nikita Bedrin Daniil Kvyat Envision Racing Zak O’Sullivan Johnathan Hoggard Jaguar TCS Racing Jamie Chadwick Leonard Fornaroli CUPRA Kiro Bianca Bustamante Callum Voisin Lola Yamaha ABT Hugh Barter Alessandro Giusti Mahindra Racing Kush Maini Dino Beganovic Maserati MSG Racing Arthur Leclerc Théo Pourchaire NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Ella Lloyd Alex Dunne Nissan Formula E Abbi Pulling Gabriele Mini TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Ayhancan Güven Elia Weiss

SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT THE 2025 HANKOOK BERLIN E-PRIX

As Formula E maintains its position as the world’s most sustainable sport, it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress. At the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix, these efforts are amplified through impactful local partnerships, gender equality initiatives, community engagement, and a strong focus on creating a tangible, human-centred legacy rooted in community, tailored to those directly surrounding our race, to deliver a legacy that extends far beyond the race weekend. Formula E continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress.

Sustainability and social impact credentials at the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The Hankook Berlin E-Prix will be powered by a blend of grid and solar energy, 100% renewable HVO fuel and advanced battery storage for silent, emissions-free power, delivering a low-carbon energy mix that cuts emissions and supports decarbonisation initiatives.

The Hankook Berlin E-Prix will be powered by a blend of grid and solar energy, 100% renewable HVO fuel and advanced battery storage for silent, emissions-free power, delivering a low-carbon energy mix that cuts emissions and supports decarbonisation initiatives. Better Futures Fund: Now in its second year, the Better Futures Fund renews its support with a split €25,000 donation to AWO and Rückenwind, two organisations supporting refugees in Berlin – including those living at Tempelhof Airport, the Berlin E-Prix race venue. AWO will offer leisure and community activities for Tempelhof Airport accommodation site residents that support mental wellbeing, build skills, and foster social connection – from basketball and painting to swimming, digital literacy, and self-defence classes. Rückenwind will launch a new community hub, providing hot meals, workshops, and a welcoming space for refugees to learn, share, and build lasting relationships. During race week, Formula E, AWO, and Rückenwind will co-host a variety of workshops, including gardening and cycling sessions, along with a photography exhibition and stage talks at the fan village on race days.

Now in its second year, the Better Futures Fund renews its support with a split €25,000 donation to AWO and Rückenwind, two organisations supporting refugees in Berlin – including those living at Tempelhof Airport, the Berlin E-Prix race venue. AWO will offer leisure and community activities for Tempelhof Airport accommodation site residents that support mental wellbeing, build skills, and foster social connection – from basketball and painting to swimming, digital literacy, and self-defence classes. Rückenwind will launch a new community hub, providing hot meals, workshops, and a welcoming space for refugees to learn, share, and build lasting relationships. During race week, Formula E, AWO, and Rückenwind will co-host a variety of workshops, including gardening and cycling sessions, along with a photography exhibition and stage talks at the fan village on race days. Circularity in Action: To reduce single-use plastics and promote reuse, over 18,000 free reusable Eco-Cups will be distributed throughout the weekend, with hydration stations providing unlimited refills. All food and drink vendors must comply with strict sustainability standards, including using only recyclable packaging and eliminating single-use plastics. Waste will be carefully sorted into six streams, enhanced by Germany’s deposit-return system to ensure bottles and cans are recovered and reused, helping to close the materials loop.

Community Engagement:

FIA Girls on Track: As part of its ongoing mission to empower young women through education and opportunity, up to 120 girls from Berlin (aged 12–18) will take part in workshops, gaming, career talks, pit lane walk and a special trophy presentation opportunity. The programme underscores gender equity and education in a male-dominated industry, supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner), ABB (Principal Partner), and Fortescue Zero (Official Partner).

As part of its ongoing mission to empower young women through education and opportunity, up to 120 girls from Berlin (aged 12–18) will take part in workshops, gaming, career talks, pit lane walk and a special trophy presentation opportunity. The programme underscores gender equity and education in a male-dominated industry, supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner), ABB (Principal Partner), and Fortescue Zero (Official Partner). Inspiration Hour: As part of Formula E’s commitment to community and youth engagement, Formula E will welcome up to 200 local students and young adults from local community groups including Formula E Student for an immersive experience before race day, including a career talk focused on careers in motorsport, pit lane walk, gaming arena access and an opportunity to watch Free Practice 1 live at Tempelhof.

SCHEDULE: WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2025 HANKOOK BERLIN E-PRIX

The 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix gets underway on Friday, 11 July, with Free Practice 1 at 16:00 local time. It’s then onto race day, with Saturday 12 July kicking off at 09:00 local time for Free Practice 2. Qualifying will begin at 11:20 local time before lights out on Round 11 at 16:05 local/14:05 UTC.

Round 12 on Sunday 13 July follows the same schedule for the second leg of the double-header, with Free Practice 3 at 09:00 local time, qualifying starting at 11:20 local time and race two of the weekend at 16:05 local time.

Fans can view the full race day schedule in their time zone here, or look at the broadcast listings on our website for more information.

