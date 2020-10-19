The Indonesia Under-16 team will play two test matches against their counterparts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the next week as part of their preparations for the AFC U16 Asian Cup.

The 2020 edition of the AFC U16 Asian Cup has been postponed to early 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Towards that, Indonesia U16 head coach Bima Sakti has announced a squad of 22 players for the UAE trip.

“We already have the core players for the squad but we still called up a few other players as we felt that we need certain fortification at certain positions,” said Bima.

The Indonesia U16 team will play against the UAE U16 on 21 and 24 October 2020.

INDONESIA UNDER-16 TRAINING SQUAD

I Made Putra Kaicen – Bali United Raka Octa Bernanda – PSS Sleman Mochamad Aditya Rangga Saputra – Persebaya Surabaya Marcell Januar Putra -Bali United Mikael Alfredo Tata – Waanal Bintuka FC Alexandro Felix Kamuru – Barito Putera Ferre Murari Albahar -Bhayangkara FC Aditiya Daffa Al Haqi – Barito Putera Dimas Juliono Pamungkas -Persib Bandung Resa Aditya Nugraha – Persija Jakarta Mochamad Faizal Shaifullah -Persela Lamongan Raka Cahyana Rizky -Persija Jakarta Marselino Ferdinan Philipus – Persebaya Surabaya Diandra Diaz Dewari – Persib Bandung Ahmad Athallah Araihan – SKO Ragunan Vito Ramadyzky Chairil – Persikabo Valeroen Irwan Yamin – Persib Bandung Fahmi Alvin Setyawan – PSS Sleman Muhammad Rafly Ikram Selang – SSB Insan Cendikia Wibi Alprahmudi Mulyono – SSB Gemars Muhammad Tezar Briantama – SSB Asiop Jakarta Muhammad Raufa Aghastya – SSB Por Uni Bandung

