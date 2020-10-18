The Malaysian Football League (MFL) have decided to reschedule the TM Malaysia Cup 2020 to 6 November 2020.

The TM Malaysia Cup was supposed to kick off on 25 October 2020 but has had to be changed due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The official draw for the TM Malaysia Cup was supposed to be held on 1 November 2020.

“The amendment to the kick-off date is in line with the recommendations of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH),” said MFL Chief Executive Officer, Dato ‘Ab Ghani Hassan.

“We still have enough time to organise the TM Malaysia Cup 2020 as the new format has no group-level competition.

“What is certain is that MFL will continue to monitor the latest developments on the COVID-19.”

He explained that that the planning of the new TM Malaysia Cup 2020 schedule has taken into consideration Johor Darul Ta’zim’s participation in the AFC Champions League (ACL) from 19 November 2020 until 4 December 2020.

