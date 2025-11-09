The contenders for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Thailand 2026 crown will discover their Group Stage fate at the Final Draw for the 12th edition of the tournament on 10 November 2025.

Set to take place at the Grand Fourwings Bangkok, the ceremony will split the 12-strong cast into three groups, who will do battle between 1 and 8 April 2026 in Thailand, who are serving as hosts for the second time after 2019.

