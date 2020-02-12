Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) retained the TNBMHL Premier League crown for the second consecutive year!

The defending league champions cruised to a resounding 9-1 victory over Kedah Nurinsafi in the second round of their league match at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi today but it was the result of the match between Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu that accelerated the process with two more matches remaining.

THT defeated TNB 1-0 in Kuala Terengganu, thus paving the way for the euphoria at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium.

UniKL has now amassed 36 points from 12 consecutive wins while TNB is a distant second on 28 – eight points behind UniKL and THT is third on 27 points. UniKL next plays Maybank on Friday (14 Feb) and conclude their league fixtures on Sunday against TNB. Both matches will be played at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“I am proud of the team for emerging champions once again. Our mission has been achieved and we must continue this winning momentum in the next two matches and focus on winning the TNB Cup once again. We were TNB Cup champions in 2018,” said an elated UniKL President and Chief Executive Officer Prof Dato’ Dr. Mazliham Mohd Su’ud.

“It has been a joyous moment for UniKL this year. We won the Charity Shield and now retained the Premier League, albeit much earlier than we had expected. Our target now is obviously the TNB Cup,” added Prof. Dato’ Dr Mazliham.

Five goals in the first two quarters earned UniKL an emphatic 5-1 lead at the half-time break.

Drag-flick specialist Muhamad Razie Abdul Rahim nailed a hat-trick via penalty corner conversions in the 18th, 39th and 41st minutes to increase his personal tally to 12 goals in the league.

Dutchman Roel Bovendeert helped himself to a brace (20th and 29th minutes) while team captain Muhammad Marhan Jalil (fourth minute), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (12th minute), Mohamad Ashran Hamsani (47th minute) and Muhamad Faid Farhadh Mohamad Shah (60th minute) scored one goal each.

Kedah Nurinsafi solitary goal was scored by Ismail Abu through a penalty corner conversion in the 28th minute.

In other matches, TNB Thunderbolts drew 2-2 with Maybank and Hockademy KL drew 2-2 with Universiti Teknologi MARA.