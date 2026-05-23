Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) captured their fourth Malaysia Cup crown in a row and their sixth overall after beating Kuching City FC (KCFC) 2-0 in the final that was played earlier this evening at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Following a keen first-half, Kuching City got the upper hand after the break and should have taken the lead in the 64th minute but for a missed penalty from Ramadhan Saifullah.

That gave the impetus for JDT to exert their presence, and they duly took the lead in the 81st minute through Marcos Guilherme as Arif Aiman then marked his return from injuries with the finishing touch at the end (90th+1).

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #MFL

Like this: Like Loading...