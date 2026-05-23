Cam Howieson’s first ever A-Leagues goal proved to be the difference at Go Media Stadium as Auckland FC defeated Sydney FC 1-0 to clinch their first ever Isuzu UTE A-League Championship.

Played out in front of a bumper crowd in Auckland, the decisive moment occurred in the 60th minute as Howieson’s deflected effort nestled into the back of the net to send the home crowd wild with joy.

The result also means Black Knights boss Steve Corica is now the most successful coach in A-League Men’s history after clinching his third Championship to sit alongside his two Premierships and an Australia Cup title.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-match-report-auckland-sydney-highlights-news-goals/

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