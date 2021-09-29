Autodrom Most in Czech Republic hosts the resumption of the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup from October 8-10 in what will be a busy period for the series with WTCR of France taking place just one week later. Here’s a reminder of what’s coming up next month.

FIA WTCR RACE OF CZECH REPUBLIC

What? Rounds 9 and 10, WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup

When? October 8-10

Where? Tvrzova 5, 434 01 Most, Czech Republic

Track length: 4.212 kilometres

Race distance: Race 1: 13 laps (54.756 kilometres), Race 2: 15 laps (63.180 kilometres)

Racing at Autodrom Most allows Eurosport Events to renew its partnership with a venue that hosted the 2017 FIA European Touring Car Cup title decider and bring the WTCR to a country with a strong motorsport following for the first time. Measuring 4.212 kilometres in length, Most is approximately 70 kilometres north of the Czech capital Prague and within easy reach of German cities Dresden and Leipzig. As well as action from the WTCR, the The Most World Weekend includes the deciding round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship for motorcycles from Discovery Sports Events when leading riders will contest the 6 Hours of Most on Saturday October 9.

FIA WTCR RACE OF FRANCE

What? Rounds 11 and 12, WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup

When? October 15-17

Where? 1 Camin deu Circuit, 64370 Arnos, France

Track length: 3.030 kilometres

Race distance: Race 1: 18 laps (54.540 kilometres), Race 2: 21 laps (63.630 kilometres)

The WTCR becomes the first FIA series to visit Circuit Pau-Arnos, which has recently undergone a series of significant upgrades. Located 20 kilometres west of Pau in southwest France, the track is 3.030 kilometres long and will also host Race FR for PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car series from Discovery Sports Events. The WTCR has yet to hold a race in France but the country has celebrated considerable success in the series courtesy of current King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher, plus compatriots and fellow race winners Nathanaël Berthon, Yvan Muller and Jean-Karl Vernay.

