ASICS has launched the new GEL-KINSEI™ Blast shoe, offering plush comfort for your run and energy return for your day.

Inspired by the GEL-KINSEI™ iterations from the mid-2000s, the smart and stylish GEL-KINSEI™ Blast unites Japanese craftsmanship with a modern design, for runners who seek top-level running technology when it comes to uplifting their mind.

The GEL-KINSEI™ Blast features a PEBAX™ propulsion plate with FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning in its midsole, combining to redirect the runner’s energy forward to create a faster feel, while enabling a smooth and cushioned landing every step of the way along your uplift journey.

Other key features of the shoe include the use of shock absorbent GEL™ technology cushioning to deliver confidence throughout your run, and an engineered knit upper taking inspiration from a samurai’s armor, renowned for protecting the body while allowing it to move freely.

This helps provide excellent comfort and support, working with the eyelet system to stretch with the midfoot to create a more locked-in feel. Similarly, the GEL-KINSEI™ Blast also features visual influences from the history of Japan – with detailing in the midsole mirroring a samurai’s curvaceous katana sword.

The launch of the GEL-KINSEI™ Blast sees ASICS continue its mission to inspire as many people as possible to move their body to experience the mind-uplifting benefits of exercise. ASICS is tracking its progress by asking athletes to contribute to a live study that records the collective uplift score of every community and the world as a whole. Take part at MindUplifter.ASICS.com.

GEL-KINSEI™ Blast will be available for men and women from ASICS retail, ASICS.COM and specialists running outlets in Malaysia from Sept 29, 2021 onwards at a retail price of RM749.

