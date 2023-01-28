The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will feature for the first time in Singapore league history, starting from the upcoming 2023 season of the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) was recently given the green light to utilise VAR after passing a final assessment by FIFA, which comes after an implementation process that began in February 2022. This included visits by relevant FIFA personnel and regular VAR training for local match officials.

FAS Director (Referees), Nazeer Hussain, said: “The VAR system is increasingly becoming a staple feature in football since its introduction and we are pleased to have this piloted for the SPL, which will undoubtedly help to enhance and elevate the levels of officiating here. We are grateful for FIFA’s assistance and of course, the various local clubs who have helped us during the implementation process. I am confident that this is a positive development for Singapore football.”

The 28th edition of the SPL will kick off on 19 February 2023 with the SPL Community Shield showdown between reigning champions Albirex Niigata FC (S) and Singapore Cup holders Hougang United FC.

The traditional season curtain-raiser will then be followed by the first Matchweek, which will begin on 24 February, with the final Matchweek slated to be played in late August. – www.fas.org.sg

