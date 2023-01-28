“Of course we are more than happy because you have limited tyre quantities for testing, the track is different, you have different rubber on the track, so the perfect test is of course a race, so if you can combine the race, Dani and our test team, together with the other boys and you work on future development parts, it’s super good and super important, so I’m excited that he’s ready to do a wildcard. Reading between the lines, he would not do a wildcard if he thought the bike wasn’t competitive so I hope he gives us the right signal for that.”