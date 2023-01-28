Team Manager Guidotti confirms the MotoGP™ Legend will be on the grid in Jerez this year
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager, Francesco Guidotti, has confirmed that Test Rider Dani Pedrosa will make a wildcard appearance at the Spanish Grand Prix in April.
The three-time World Champion and MotoGP™ Legend is continuing in his role as the Austrian factory’s Test Rider again in 2023, with Pedrosa’s only previous wildcard outing on the RC16 coming at the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix.
“I received confirmation a few minutes ago that Dani will have a wildcard in Jerez, so it means how important he is for us and the contribution he can give to us is high,” said Guidotti in his post-team presentation debrief with the media.
KTM Motorsports Director, Pit Beirer, also commented on Pedrosa’s planned wildcard at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto. “Pedrosa is a strong boy with a strong mentality, so you cannot force him to do a wildcard. So we developed the motorcycle together and we always said that if he wants to do a wildcard, we are happy.
“Of course we are more than happy because you have limited tyre quantities for testing, the track is different, you have different rubber on the track, so the perfect test is of course a race, so if you can combine the race, Dani and our test team, together with the other boys and you work on future development parts, it’s super good and super important, so I’m excited that he’s ready to do a wildcard. Reading between the lines, he would not do a wildcard if he thought the bike wasn’t competitive so I hope he gives us the right signal for that.”
Guidotti, who enters his second season as Team Manager at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing this year, also confirmed that former MotoGP™ podium finisher Jonas Folger will be taking part in the Sepang Shakedown test for KTM.
“We’re also trying to get Jonas Folger ready, he will also be in Sepang for the shakedown and we know that somehow we can count on Dani, and in case he wants, Jonas can ride.”