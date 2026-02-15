The 2026 Giro d’Italia will pass through Veneto with two stages for the men’s competition and four for the women’s. On May 28, the 18th stage will be held from Fai della Paganella (Trento) to Pieve di Soligo (Treviso), covering 167 km; on May 29, the Feltre-Alleghe stage, entirely in the Belluno area, will cover 151 km.

The Giro Women will be in Veneto on May 31 for the Roncade (Treviso)-Caorle (Venice) stage covering 146 km, the Bibione (Venice)-Buja (Udine) stage covering 154 km, the Belluno-Nevegal time trial on June 2, and the Longarone-Santo Stefano di Cadore (Belluno) stage covering 138 km the following day.

Veneto will once again take center stage in the 2026 Giro d’Italia, with stages passing through some of the region’s most picturesque areas, including cities of art, hills, and historic villages. In addition to the spectacular sporting event, the Veneto stages will be a unique opportunity to promote Veneto as a destination for bike tourism, a rapidly growing segment both nationally and internationally.

On the Giro d’Italia and Giro d’Italia Women 2026 riding through Veneto, Paolo Bellino, CEO of RCS Sports & Events, said: “The 109th edition of the Corsa Rosa will mark a new chapter in the wonderful story that has linked the Giro d’Italia and Veneto for over 100 years. This region has given cycling great champions and hosted countless memorable pages in the history of this sport. I am certain that, once again, Veneto will welcome the Giro d’Italia caravan with great warmth and enthusiasm, further confirming its leading role with the inclusion of the Giro d’Italia Women, yet another testament to the central importance of this territory within the international cycling landscape. The Giro d’Italia and the Giro d’Italia Women are extraordinary showcases in which plains, hills, mountains, historic cities and natural landscapes become protagonists, just like the athletes themselves”.

The roads that will host the professional cyclists will offer the public unique views, from the vineyards of the Prosecco hills to the winding roads of the Dolomites, passing through the historic squares of cities such as Verona, Vicenza, and Treviso. Each stage will be an invitation to discover the area by bike, offering alternative itineraries and cycle routes designed for everyone, from professionals to road bike and mountain bike enthusiasts.

The Giro thus becomes a tool for promoting the Veneto region, combining sport and sustainable tourism. The region highlights its excellence: bike-friendly accommodation, safe routes, specialized refreshment points, and services dedicated to cycling enthusiasts, offering authentic experiences suitable for all levels.

The stages in Veneto will also be accompanied by entertainment initiatives, cultural events, and tastings, transforming the race into a veritable festival of the region. Enthusiasts will be able to experience the Giro not only as spectators but as active participants in discovering the area, cycling along routes that have been marked and enhanced thanks to the collaboration between local authorities, tourist consortia, and bike operators.

With the 2026 Giro d’Italia, Veneto confirms its vocation as a cycling-friendly region, capable of attracting sports enthusiasts, families, and travelers in search of active and immersive experiences, promoting the area through a sport that symbolizes passion, movement, and sustainability.

Veneto by bike is an invitation to travel slowly, rediscovering the pleasure of simplicity. Being a cycle tourist means letting yourself be surprised at every stage, discovering the intertwining of the territory and the community that lives there, and transforming experiences into lasting and precious memories. Rivers and lagoons, cycling along the water’s edge, discovering the natural parks of Veneto, the most beautiful cycle paths on former railway lines, and much more here. – www.giroditalia.it

Like this: Like Loading...