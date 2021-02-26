Provided that they get the final approval from the Vietnam government, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are planning to restart the 2021 LS V League 1 next month.

The league was suspended at the end of last month when the country saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in several provinces.

At the time, only several teams managed to play the third round of the V League 1 while the fourth matchday was stopped altogether.

But under the new planning to coincide with the Vietnam national team’s preparation for the remaining qualifying matches of the 2021 FIFA World Cup which have now been moved to June, the VFF are planning for the restart to give the players more preparation time.

As such, VFF have sent out notices to the V League clubs of a possible restart dependent on the Vietnam government’s final approval and with strict adherence to the guidelines from FIFA and AFC.

The plan is to play the remaining matches of the third matchday of the V League 1 on 13 and 14 March 2021, while the fourth matchday will possibly take place on 19 and 20 March.

Playing fields will be disinfected on the morning of the matchdays while medical gloves and face masks will be mandatory for all support staff.

Like this: Like Loading...