Podium finish and Am title: Riokonig drove Team X Works’ Audi R8 LMS to third overall in the first race of the GT Super Sprint Challenge in Shanghai. In the second heat, he scored his second podium success of the race weekend by finishing runner-up. The Audi customer team Absolute Racing also had reason to celebrate: After a successful season, Jiang Jiawei won the title in the Am classification of the GT Super Sprint Challenge with the Audi R8 LMS. Third place in the Am classification went to Cao Qi, who drove an Audi R8 LMS for the Project Racing by Champ Motorsport team.

Title in China: Chen Weian won the drivers’ title in the China Endurance Championship. Together with his teammate Cheng Congfu, he started from pole position in the #10 Audi R8 LMS from the Audi Sport Asia Absolute team at the season finale in Shanghai. After 53 race laps, the duo had to admit defeat in the battle for victory by just 2.019 seconds. However, the points for the podium finish were enough for Chen Weian to win the China Endurance Championship drivers’ title.

In the almost two-hour race, the team’s tactic of only swapping the rear wheels at the mandatory pit stop saved time, which proved to be the decisive factor for the race in the end. With 28 GT sports cars from twelve manufacturers, the GT300 class of the Super GT is the most fiercely contested series in Asia, in which the Audi R8 LMS is competing. Shintaro Kawabata had already scored a season victory for Hitotsuyama last year.