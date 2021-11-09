Ahead of next month’s World Athletics Awards 2021, World Athletics is delighted to announce the five nominees for the 2021 Male Rising Star Award to recognise this year’s best U20 athlete.

The nominations reflect the many incredible performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and other events around the world.

The winner of the 2021 Male Rising Star Award will be selected by an international panel of experts and be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 on 1 December.

The nominees are:

Sean Burrell, USA

– World U20 400m hurdles record

– NCAA 400m hurdles champion

– Sixth on world U20 indoor 400m list



Erriyon Knighton, USA

– Olympic 200m fourth place

– World U20 200m record

– World U18 200m best



Emmanuel Wanyonyi, KEN

– World U20 800m champion

– World U20 leading time

– National U18 800m record



Tadese Worku, ETH

– World U20 3000m champion and 5000m silver medallist

– World U20 leading times at 3000m, 10,000m and 10km

– Senior Ethiopian 10km record



Sasha Zhoya, FRA

– World U20 110m hurdles champion

– European U20 110m hurdles champion

– World U20 110m hurdles record



Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2021 will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...