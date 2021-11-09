LBYC has a warm tradition of hosting visiting officials and sailors, she continued. “We invite competitors from around the world to make Long Beach their home during Ficker Cup and Congressional Cup; and invite the community of Long Beach to watch the action, with great viewing from the Veterans Memorial Pier in Belmont Shore.” “The Congressional Cup is sailed on the very waters where Olympians will be competing in the 2028 Olympiad,” Meier pointed out. Long Beach has a lengthy history with the Olympic Games: hosting on-the-water events for the Los Angeles Olympics in 1932 and 1984; and the yacht club and community are already preparing to ensure the 2028 Games are a success, she said. Founded by LBYC in 1965, the Congressional Cup features five days of world-class competition in the waters off Long Beach, Calif. The Congressional Cup is recognized as the ‘grandfather of match racing,’ and LBYC further revolutionized the game with the introduction of on-the-water umpiring. One of the flagship championship events of the World Match Racing Tour, the 57th Congressional Cup will kick off the 2022 WMRT season. Match racing is thrilling and unique in that it involves competitors racing two by two in identical boats, making each match a test of pure strategy and skill. Skippers try ‘any trick in the book’ to outwit opponents on the water, while on-the-water umpires monitor nearby, to ensure fair play. And the Congressional Cup is pure excitement for spectators too, with races held directly off the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier. Contenders skim by so close, onlookers can practically reach out and touch the sails! Viewers can enjoy stadium seating, a refreshment stand, live commentary, and a rare opportunity to experience one of the leading sporting events on the globe, for free. In the 2021 Congressional Cup, Taylor Canfield (USA) bolted out of the gate to win 16 out of 18 races in the double round robins and advance to the semifinals, where he continued his domination of the event. Capturing his fifth Congressional Cup title made him the winningest skipper in history, as he donned the Crimson Blazer: yacht racing’s equivalent to The Masters’ green jacket. Mark your calendars for more Congressional Cup excitement April 18 to 23, 2022 – and stand by for updates at https:// thecongressionalcup.com