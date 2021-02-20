Melbourne Victory bolstered their bid to play Westfield W-League finals football by accounting for Newcastle Jets 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Kayla Morrison’s first competition goal and Catherine Zimmerman’s fourth of the campaign helped Victory establish an unassailable two-goal first-half buffer.

It is the third win in a row for Jeff Hopkins’ side, who go third on the ladder ahead of a crucial encounter with top-four rivals Canberra United next Sunday.

Victory beat the Jets 7-0 in the Hunter Valley almost a year ago to the day and appeared on course for another resounding win when Morrison headed Kyra Cooney-Cross’ pinpoint free-kick delivery past Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho on eight minutes.

For more, please click on https://www.w-league.com.au/news/report-newcastle-jets-v-melbourne-victory-w-league-goals-video-highlights

