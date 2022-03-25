Vietnam have left out five players prior to their departure to Bangkok yesterday where they will play friendly matches ahead of their campaign in the AFF Futsal Championship 2022.

The five players dropped from head coach Pham Minh Giang’s squad list of 22 players are Pham Van Tu, Tu Minh Quang, Nguyen Anh Duy, Nguyen Huynh Thanh Huy and Luong Thai Huy.

For the AFF Futsal Championship, Vietnam are in Group B against Myanmar, Timor Leste and Australia.

“I still don’t know much about Australia, but they will definitely send a very strong team to Bangkok. Myanmar had just played a friendly tournament in Thailand, so we have some data on them. They have Thai experts helping them so they are making a lot of progress. I think we need to be careful of Myanmar,” added Minh Giang.

Vietnam will open their campaign in Group B against Myanmar (on 4 April 2022), Timor Leste (5 April 2022) and Australia (6 April 2022).

The AFF Futsal Championship is on 2-10 April 2022 with the top three teams making the cut to the AFC Futsal Championship 2022 later this year.

AFF FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

GROUP A: Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei DS

GROUP B: Vietnam Myanmar, Timor Leste and Australia

