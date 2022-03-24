Following the successful completion of the random selection draw period of the first sales phase, FIFA is offering fans an additional opportunity to secure their tickets ahead of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The remaining tickets from this phase – following the payment period that concluded on Monday – are now up for grabs at FIFA.com/tickets until 29 March 2022 at 11:00 CET.

As this is a first-come, first-served sales period, fans will be able to complete their purchases immediately and should act early in order to avoid disappointment. This is the last opportunity for fans to secure their seats before the final draw takes place, with demand set to further increase as the match-up as are revealed. Tickets will be made available for all matches, excluding the opener and the final.

Fans from around the world will have the opportunity to purchase the following types of tickets:

Individual Match Tickets

These are tickets for a specific match, which are available for all matches, except for the opening game and the final.

Team-Specific Ticket Series

For those who want to watch a certain team on every step of their journey in Qatar, starting with the three group matches.

Four-Stadium Ticket Series

FIFA’s new ticketing product provides fans with a unique opportunity to sample the atmosphere across four different matches and iconic stadiums on successive days, thanks to the short distances within Qatar.

Accessibility Tickets

These provide access to tailored facilities and spaces for disabled people and people with limited mobility, covering a range of requirements, as part of any of the above products.

The next sales phase will take place following the final draw on 1 April 2022, with further announcements to follow in due course. For more information on the qualified teams or the draw preparations, please visit FIFA.com/WorldCup.

In line with FIFA’s ticketing policy at recent editions of the FIFA World Cup™, Qatar residents will have exclusive access to a special price category, category 4, with prices starting at just QAR 40 each.

International guests will benefit from the event’s compact nature, allowing easy access to all eight state-of-the-art stadiums without additional air travel or changing accommodation. In the sales phase following the draw, fans will have the opportunity to request tickets to more than one match per day at the beginning of the tournament, further enhancing their tournament experience.

Visa payment cards are the exclusive payment method accepted for residents of Qatar, while Visa and selected other payment cards are accepted for international fans. Visa is the preferred payment solution for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Accommodation and Hayya Card (Fan ID)

Once fans have paid for their tickets, they will be able to book accommodation and apply for their Hayya Card, which doubles as an entry permit for international fans travelling to Qatar for the tournament. All spectators, regardless of whether they are based in Qatar or abroad, will need a Hayya Card along with a match ticket to enter the stadiums. To explore accommodation options and read more about the Hayya Card, visit Qatar2022.qa. COVID-19 measures

FIFA and Qatar are committed to putting health first. The Qatari authorities will provide the required safeguards to protect the health and safety of all involved in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In that regard, all attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities, including the latest guidance from the Ministry of Public Health. Full information on COVID-19-related safety measures will be communicated in advance of the tournament.