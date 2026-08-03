Vietnam put on a champions’ performance to hand hosts Indonesia a 3-0 defeat at Pakansari Stadium in Bogor on Monday as Kim Sang-sik’s side boosted their hopes of a place in the semi-finals of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

Goals from Nguyễn Văn Vĩ and Nguyễn Hai Long in the sixth and 14th minutes respectively sent the title holders on their way to victory before substitute Nguyễn Xuân Son scored 19 minutes from time to seal a win that takes the Vietnamese to the top of Group A.

Kim’s side move onto seven points from three matches, ahead of Singapore on goal difference and a point more than the Indonesians with a round of matches remaining. Vietnam will play Cambodia on Friday while Indonesia travel to take on Singapore.

“The players showed great dedication in a difficult away match and I was very pleased with the overall performance,” said Kim. “We managed the game well, our substitutions made an impact and we fully deserved the three points.”

“We knew it was going to be a hard match,” said Indonesia midfielder Thom Haye. “I think they scored a first goal from a counter and a second one as well.

“Then we tried to make it a game, but it was just unnecessary that we got the two goals and then we were fighting, but we couldn’t turn it around.”

Vietnam’s early pressure paid off in the sixth minute when the champions took the lead.

Hai Long burst down the left flank and cut the ball back to Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, whose first-time ball released Văn Vĩ and he slid the ball past Nadeo Argawinata, beating the goalkeeper at his near post as he pre-empted a pass across the face of goal.

A devastating counter-attack in the 14th minute doubled the lead when Lê Pham Thành Long spotted Hai Long in space on the left flank and his pass released the winger on a run that ended with the 25-year-old dragging his shot past Nadeo.

Despite the support from a full capacity crowd at Pakansari Stadium, Indonesia’s frustration continued after the interval and the introduction of Xuân Son from the bench in the 63rd minute only added to the woes of John Herdman’s team when, in the 71st minute, he put the result beyond doubt by slicing through the defence to convert.

Meanwhile, Hav Soknet scored twice as Cambodia secured their first win in Group A with a 3-0 victory over Timor-Leste at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The 22-year-old Visakha FC forward netted in the 16th and 63rd minutes to earn Koji Gyotoku’s side their first points of the campaign with Mon Rado heading in the third in the 90th minute to complete a comfortable win.

Midfielder Alisher Mirzaev unlocked the defence when he sprayed his pass to the left from inside the centre circle for Phat Sokha to race to the byline and deliver a looping centre that Hav Soknet met three yards from goal, leaping highest to steer his downward header in.

Mirzaev was also at the heart of Cambodia’s second, releasing Mon Vanda down the left channel with a telling pass from deep and the substitute cut the ball back into the path of Hav Soknet, who converted with a clinical first-time strike.

Mon Rado put the finishing touch on the win in the final minute, heading in on the run as he met Chea Sokmeng’s cross from the left to nod beyond Niski.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winners are:

Indonesia (IDN) v Vietnam (VIE) – Nguyễn Văn Vĩ (#3), Vietnam Cambodia (CAM) v Timor-Leste (TLS) – Hav Soknet (#14), Cambodia

Upcoming Fixtures:

Tuesday, August 4, Group B

Philippines (PHI) v Thailand (THA), New Clark City Athletics Stadium, Capas, 9pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Myanmar (MYA) v Laos (LAO), Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, 4.30pm (local time) / 10am (GMT)

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