Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has welcomed the withdrawal of the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

The AFC President expects that, going forward, any initiative that has the potential to impact global football will be presented and discussed with the Confederations, the FIFA Council, Member Associations (MAs) and other stakeholders in a timely, transparent and meaningful manner.

“The future of global football must always be shaped through proper consultation, collective dialogue and respect for the established governance structures of our game,” said Shaikh Salman.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/about_afc/the_president.html/news/shaikh-salman-welcomes-withdrawal-of-ffe-proposal

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