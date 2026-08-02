Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik faces a do-or-die task in his side’s ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Group A clash with Indonesia in Bogor later this evening as the defending champions look to avoid the prospect of early elimination.

Anything other than a win over the six-times runners-up would leave the Golden Star Warriors at risk of finishing outside the first two positions in the standings and missing out on a place in the semi-finals.

“Tomorrow’s match is extremely important for our chances of progressing to the next round,” said Kim. “We know that we have to win. It will be an away match, so the conditions and the mental aspect may make it difficult.

“However, we are highly motivated and hope to secure the victory tomorrow.”

Vietnam cruised to a 7-0 win over Timor-Leste in their tournament opener but a 0-0 draw with Singapore on Friday has seen Kim’s team drop to third place in the standings, behind Group A leaders Indonesia and the Singaporeans.

That means a loss against John Herdman’s side would leave Vietnam needing other results to go in their favour while a draw could also jeopardise their chances of a semi-final berth.

“We have analysed Indonesia’s opening two matches, and they clearly have a very strong squad,” Kim said of the threat his team faces. “(Mitch Baker) is tall, strong in the air and difficult to defend against because of his positioning and shooting ability.

“However, Vietnam have not conceded in our opening two matches, so our defenders also have confidence. Defending is not the responsibility of only one player. The entire defensive unit must remain compact and work together.”

Herdman’s team have won their first two matches, following up a 5-1 win over Cambodia with a 3-0 victory against Timor-Leste in Chonburi, and the Englishman is relishing the clash with the reigning champions.

“Tomorrow will be a very difficult test,” he said. “These are the matches you want to play in tournaments: facing the best teams at moments that matter to both sides.

“For us, it is a big opportunity to take control of the group. Vietnam also have a great deal to play for, so it should be exciting for the supporters and even more exciting for the players.”

After a comfortable victory over Cambodia, the Indonesians needed a late flourish to defeat Timor-Leste but Herdman stressed he was not worried about how his team achieved their success.

“I am not overly concerned with trying to find a completely perfect performance,” he said.

“I have never seen a team produce a perfect performance throughout an entire football match. Football involves momentum changes, emotions, red cards, refereeing decisions and many other situations.

“What I can say is that the players will be ready to compete tomorrow against what I consider the strongest opponent in the tournament. They are ready to fight and perform for the supporters.” – aseanutdfc.com

Like this: Like Loading...