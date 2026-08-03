Vietnam put on a champions performance to hand hosts Indonesia a 3-0 defeat at Pakansari Stadium in Bogor on Monday as Kim Sang-sik’s side boosted their hopes of a place in the semi-finals of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

Goals from Nguyễn Văn Vĩ and Nguyễn Hai Long in the sixth and 15th minutes respectively sent the title holders on their way to victory before substitute Nguyễn Xuân Son scored 19 minutes from time to sealed a win that takes the Vietnamese to the top of Group A.

Kim’s side move onto seven points from their first three games, ahead of Singapore on difference and a point more than the Indonesians with a round of matches remaining. Vietnam will play Cambodia on Friday when Indonesia travel to take on Singapore.

The Vietnamese chose to start with influential duo Nguyễn Quang Hải and Xuân Son on the bench and their early, intensive pressing deep inside the Indonesian half paid off in the sixth minute when the champions took the lead.

Hai Long burst down the left flank and cut the ball back to Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, whose first-time ball released Văn Vĩ and he slid the ball past Nadeo Argawinata, beating the goalkeeper at his near post as he pre-empted a pass across the face of goal.

And while the Indonesians pressured their visitors in an effort to level, with Thom Haye slaloming through the defence, it was Vietnam who struck again in the 15th minute with a devastating counterattack.

Lê Pham Thành Long spotted Hai Long in space on the left flank and his pass released the winger on a run that started inside his own half, ending with the 25-year-old dragging his shot past Nadeo to beat the goalkeeper to his right.

Nguyễn Tài Lộc was inches away from a third for Vietnam with three minutes left in the half, glancing his header narrowly wide of Nadeo’s left post after Phạm Xuân Mạnh’s centre found the forward.

Mitch Baker steered his header wide deep into first half stoppage time in a rare glimpse of goal for the home side.

Indonesia’s frustrations continued after the interval and the introduction of Xuân Son from the bench in the 63rdminute only added to the woes of John Herdman’s team.

The Nam Định FC striker was denied by Nadeo in the 70th minute but, a minute later, he put the result beyond doubt when he sliced through the defence to convert after being found by Hoàng Đức’s pass from deep.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Nguyễn Văn Vĩ (#3), Vietnam

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