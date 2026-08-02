Rizky Ridho will always remember where his football dream began.

Long before he became Indonesia’s captain, the 24-year-old spent countless hours kicking a ball through the narrow streets and alleyways with friends in his hometown of Surabaya before accompanying his father to watch Persebaya Surabaya play in the local league.

Those experiences ignited Rizky’s ambition to become a professional footballer, laying the foundations for a blossoming career that has since established him as one of Indonesia’s most influential players as the nation chases its first ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ title.

“I just played football in the streets, in the small alleys, and from there arose the desire to become a professional football player,” recalled Rizky.

“Over time, my father would often take me to watch Persebaya and it was very exciting and the hype was like, wow, I really wanted to become a professional football player like the ones I saw on the field.”

His father, who worked in a local market to provide for the family, did more than introduce him to football.

Rizky said the discipline his father instilled during his childhood continues to shape the way he approaches the game today. Like many teenagers, he often hung out with friends after school, but his father set a rule that he needed to be home before 9pm every evening.

At the time, he did not understand why his father set a strict curfew, but looking back, he realises those simple routines have ensured he was disciplined in keeping time and ensuring he enjoyed sufficient rest.

“My father taught me discipline with time,” Rizky said. “He wanted me to become a football player, and he showed me that rest is a very important part of recovery. I also learned from his sacrifices for our family. I want to be like him.”

Those lessons have helped transform Rizky into one of Indonesia’s most dependable defenders. Calm under pressure, disciplined in his preparation and committed to the nation’s cause, he has earned more than 50 senior international appearances and developed into one of the leaders entrusted with guiding the next generation under coach John Herdman.

His performances have also attracted international recognition.

Rizky scored an extraordinary long-range goal from inside his own half for Persija Jakarta in 2024 which earned a nomination for the 2025 FIFA Puskás Award, making him the first Indonesian player to be included on the prestigious award’s shortlist.

While the goal went viral, Rizky remains typically humble about the moment.

“I’m very grateful,” he said. “I never expected to be nominated. There was a bit of luck because I was tired, I saw the goalkeeper come forward and I kicked the ball. Thank God it went in. I’m proud because I was able to carry Indonesia’s name onto the world stage.”

Carrying his nation’s quest for international success has become a key priority for Rizky.

He experienced the agony of finishing runners-up in the 2021 ASEAN Championship before Indonesia’s campaign ended in the semi-finals a year later. Those disappointments continue to drive him as he pursues the one achievement that has eluded generations of Indonesian players; lifting the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ trophy.

“Hopefully we can get the best result, which is winning, because Indonesia have been waiting a long time to get this trophy. Hopefully we can bring this trophy home to Indonesia,” he said.

That belief has grown stronger under the guidance of Herdman, who was appointed at the start of 2026. The former Canada coach has led Indonesia to wins over Cambodia and Timor-Leste in the past week, and faces defending champions Vietnam in a key encounter in Bogor on Monday.

Rizky believes the Englishman has brought more than tactical ideas to the national team, introducing a culture built on trust, accountability and shared leadership.

“In my personal opinion, his influence is very good. He’s very detailed, brings a positive aura and hopefully the upcoming targets for the Indonesian national team can be achieved together with him,” said Rizky.

“Of course, what I want to achieve is winning the trophy. In coach Herdman’s era, the leader isn’t just one person, but he formed six to seven players, and within that group, everyone is a leader.

“With the help of these six or seven players, the team can be embraced well, not by one person alone. We’re formed to build this team into champions and bring the trophy to Indonesia.

“Hopefully we can show what the coach wants, we can make the Indonesian public happy in particular, and God willing, hopefully we can bring the trophy home for Indonesia for the first time,” he said.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Visit aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn for news, fixtures, match previews and reports, post-match interviews, match video highlights, standings and broadcast listings.

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