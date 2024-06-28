It was all down to goal difference and Vietnam just squeezed in to win Group B of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 following their 5-1 win over Myanmar at the Manahan Stadium.

Two quick goals from Vietnam’s Nguyen Thai Hoa in the 18th and 26th minute before Myanmar struck back in the 41st minute off Nyi Nyi Thant put the score at 2-1 at the break.

Vietnam then turned up the heat into the second half for Nguyen Thai Hieu to add the third goal in the 71st minute as Nguyen Viet Long then blasted in a double in the 81st and 82nd minute for the final score line.

In the meantime, the other match of the group saw Cambodia walking away 6-0 winners over Brunei Darussalam.

Cambodian captain Noem Ovanda started the afternoon with a penalty conversion early in the fourth minute before an own goal from Brunei’s Syafirul Ikhwan Jim Izal in the 12th minute put them further ahead.

The Cambodians would end the first half 3-0 in front with a Seth Mohamatsorles’ 16th minute finish.

The rest of the goals for Cambodia were scored by Thach Daro (in the 58th minute), Doeun Gitong (66th) and Kea Visal (83rd).

Following the end of the Group B matches, Vietnam emerged as group winners with seven points – the same as Cambodia – from the same number of matches played.

However, Vietnam won the group because of their superior goal difference of +19 as against Cambodia’s +7.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...