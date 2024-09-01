The Vietnam national team will take on Russia in the opening game of the LPBank Cup 2024 on 5 September 2024 at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.The other side in the three-team competition is current ASEAN champions Thailand.“The upcoming match with Russia will be of very high quality for the Vietnamese team. Like the match against South Korea last year, facing a strong team will help us to compete and evaluate our level,” said goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, who is of Vietnam-Russia descent.The Vietnam national team is currently coached by Kim Sang-sik from South Korea. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...