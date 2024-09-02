Ogura names squad for September centralised training

The head coach of Singapore’s National “A” Team, Tsutomu Ogura, has called up 28 players for centralised training during the upcoming September international window beginning 2 September 2024.

There are 11 players in this squad that Ogura has never included in his previous two National Team selections earlier this year in March and June, including Hougang United’s Ajay Robson and Geylang International striker Zikos Chua who have earned their first call-ups to the senior side.

For more, please click on

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...