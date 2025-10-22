The Vietnam Women’s national team will head to Japan next month to form part of their preparation for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December.

Vietnam are the defending champions in women’s football.The team is currently in training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center in Hanoi, under head coach Mai Duc Chung.”Currently, 26 athletes have fully gathered. Some coaches and players of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Club have not been able to participate because they are preparing for the Asian Women’s Club Championship taking place in November,” said Duc Chung.“The team will continue their training here with the plan to play three friendly matches before 20 November 2025 (when the team leaves for Japan).”The team will train in Japan and play three friendly matches there before returning to Ho Chi Minh City. #AFF#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...