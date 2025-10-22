Formula 1® announced that the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, is set to remain on the calendar until the 2034 season inclusive. The new deal secures the long-term future of the event as Formula 1 continues to experience significant growth across the United States.

Since its debut on the Formula 1 calendar in 2012, the United States Grand Prix has evolved into one of the sport’s biggest spectacles, drawing over 430,000 fans to the Circuit of the Americas in recent years. Renowned for its thrilling on-track battles and vibrant off-track entertainment, the venue blends world-class racing with performances from global and local music artists. This weekend is no different, with the launch of the inaugural F1 Grid Gigs, featuring Texas-born singer-songwriter Drake Milligan, who will energise fans with a pre-race performance on the grid before lights out.

The 5.5-kilometre circuit starts with an iconic uphill run into turn 1, before drivers take on the famous high-speed section through turns 3 to 6. The circuit has thrilled fans with wheel-to-wheel racing and overtaking since the first Grand Prix there 13 years ago, and COTA has delivered six different winners in that time, including Lewis Hamilton with a record five times at the top of the podium. In 2024, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed his first win at the Circuit of the Americas, breaking Max Verstappen’s three-year winning streak there and securing the top two spots for the Scuderia team of the time, with Carlos Sainz second.

In the United States, Formula 1 continues to see robust growth and momentum, with a fanbase of 52 million, an 11% year-on-year increase, and over 5.5 million all-time US followers on the sport‘s social channels. A 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey also found that 47% of new U.S. Formula 1 fans, who have been following the sport for five years or less, are aged 18-24 and over half are female, reflecting the sport’s attraction to a younger, and more diverse audience.

Formula 1 brings an enormous economic benefit to the local economy too. In its first decade on the calendar, the United States Grand Prix delivered US$7 billion in economic impact to Austin and Texas, with the 2023 Grand Prix alone estimated to have attracted direct and indirect expenditure of more than US$1 billion, resulting in $38 million of tax receipts for the State of Texas.

Yesterday saw Max Verstappen claim victory in a dramatic F1 Sprint, with George Russell in second and Carlos Sainz third, all of whom have claimed valuable points ahead of today’s FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025. With the lights going out at 14:00 CDT, it’s set to be incredibly exciting as the Drivers’ Championship battle continues to heat up with everything to drive for.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said:

“Since 2012 the United States Grand Prix has continued to grow in strength and popularity, and I want to thank the City of Austin and Travis County for hosting us. Each year, the event at the Circuit of the Americas stands out as a true highlight for fans, drivers, and teams alike, drawing hundreds of thousands of passionate supporters who come to witness the thrilling on-track action and soak up the vibrant energy of the circuit and the city. As Formula 1 continues to grow and thrive in the United States, we are proud to extend our partnership with Bobby Epstein and his outstanding team in Austin, as well as with Governor Abbott, whose leadership has been instrumental in supporting the sport’s development in Texas and beyond. Both have shown unwavering commitment to F1, and their shared vision and investment have played a vital role in establishing the strong foundation we now enjoy in the U.S.”

Bobby Epstein, Chairman of Circuit of The Americas, said:

“We’re glad Formula 1 has found a home in Texas, and are grateful to the fans, teams, and the entire F1 community who have consistently supported us and made The United States Grand Prix a favorite stop on the global calendar. Equally, we’re proud of – and appreciate – the people of Central Texas who have been such welcoming hosts! With this contract, COTA will overtake Watkins Glen as the longest serving Formula 1 track in the United States. Thanks to the great support and a wonderful host city, the United States Grand Prix has grown to be one of the world’s biggest single weekend sporting events – with an unrivalled annual economic impact.” – corp.formula1.com

Like this: Like Loading...