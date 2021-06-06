In an exclusive interview with Spanish broadcaster DAZN, the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider reveals some interesting & honest thoughts
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales has been chatting to Spanish broadcaster DAZN in an exclusive interview, with the Qatar GP winner revealing some interesting thoughts about his future in the premier class.
Since his famous opening night victory under the Losail lights, Viñales has failed to climb onto the podium in a mixed 2021 campaign for the Spaniard. Heading into Round 7 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Top Gun is 41 points adrift of teammate Fabio Quartararo in the World Championship standings and has made the headlines after splitting from crew chief Esteban Garcia.
In one of the highlights of the interview, that will be released in full on Wednesday the 9th of June, Viñales shares some very honest and intriguing words about his future, admitting he doesn’t want to “make a mistake again” when putting pen to paper on his next contract.
“Calmly, very calmly. I don’t want to make a mistake again,” admits Viñales, when asked about how he’s thinking about his future, with his current Yamaha contract running until the end of 2022, something that was signed at the beginning of 2020.
“I want to make a good decision, really take the path that best suits me, because, in the end, these years I have had to adapt a lot, especially my riding style, and trying to choose the option that best suits me so that I can fight for the World Championship. It doesn’t mean that this year I won’t have the opportunity, eh? But it frustrates me that I can’t get my potential out.
“In the end, there are times when you don’t make the best decisions in life,” continued Viñales. “A few years ago I don’t think I made the best decision, so I won’t be wrong again.”
