“I want to make a good decision, really take the path that best suits me, because, in the end, these years I have had to adapt a lot, especially my riding style, and trying to choose the option that best suits me so that I can fight for the World Championship. It doesn’t mean that this year I won’t have the opportunity, eh? But it frustrates me that I can’t get my potential out.

“In the end, there are times when you don’t make the best decisions in life,” continued Viñales. “A few years ago I don’t think I made the best decision, so I won’t be wrong again.”