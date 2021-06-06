Overnight leader Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand shot a second round 1-under 71 to fall off the pace at the Principal Charity Classic as Tim Herron raced to a four-shot lead following a sizzling 63 on Saturday.

Thongchai, making his fifth start on PGA TOUR Champions, led after day one with a 65 and endured the worst possible start at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa with two opening bogeys before rallying with birdies on Hole Nos. 4, 13 and 16 to end the day in a share of fifth place, six shots behind the new leader.

After an opening 67, Herron was on fire with a bogey-free 63 for his lowest round on PGA TOUR Champions. It matched the lowest second round in the tournament history held jointly by John Bland/2002 and Billy Andrade/2016. Herron has now played 35 consecutive holes without a bogey since dropping a shot on his first hole on Friday.

Shane Bertsch and Rod Pampling are tied second and four shots behind Herron with one round remaining on Sunday.

Principal Charity Classic Wakonda Club | Des Moines, Iowa | June 4-6, 2021 Second-Round Notes Saturday, June 5, 2021 Course Setup: Par 72 / 6,746 yards (R2: 70.897; Cumulative: 71.067) Weather: Sunny with highs in the low-90s and winds SSW at 13-16 mph Media Contacts: Connor Stange, connorstange@pgatourhq.com, 402-560-3758 Allie LeClair, allieleclair@pgatourhq.com, 920-901-9032 Player To Par Scores 1. Tim Herron -14 67-63 – 130 (-14) T2. Shane Bertsch -10 67-67 – 134 (-10) T2. Rod Pampling -10 67-67 – 134 (-10) 4. Doug Barron -9 66-69 – 135 (-9)

